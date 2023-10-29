WD_BLACK C50 Xbox Series X|S expansion card now undercuts Prime Day at new $120 low

Update: This deal is now live again and even lower at $119.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon.

After seeing a rare price drop during the fall Prime Day festivities, Amazon is once again offering the WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S on sale for $124.99 $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked since release. It has only gone on sale a few times before today and never any lower than this. It officially debuted back in June as the first competitor to give Seagate’s former monopoly over the Xbox Series X|S internal storage game a run for its money. Now undercutting the Seagate 1TB model that is fetching $149 at Amazon, this is your chance to expand your system at a discount. More details below. 

WD says its C50 cards leverage “the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage.” You can store and play titles directly from the officially licensed expansion card while also making use of features like the Xbox Quick Resume and more. “The expansion card’s slick, industrial aesthetics deliver the cool factor that WD_BLACK is known for and fit in perfectly with your Xbox console.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage

WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card features:

  • The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage
  • As game file sizes grow, capacities from 512GB to 1TB* let you keep more of today’s top titles installed and ready to go. (* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)
  • This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install.
  • The expansion card’s slick, industrial aesthetics deliver the cool factor that WD_BLACK is known for and fit in perfectly with your Xbox console.

