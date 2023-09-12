Microsoft debuts new official Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller, pre-orders now live

Justin Kahn -
Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller

After launching its new smokey blue wireless LE Stormcloud Vapor model last month, Microsoft took to the official Xbox Wire today to announce the new Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller. The latest colorway, unlike that special edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles model that actually smells like pizza, will be readily available to all. In fact, pre-orders for the new Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller are now live on Amazon and directly from Microsoft ahead of the official launch next month. Head below for a closer look and more details. 

New Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller debuts today

The latest addition to the classic Xbox controller lineup comes by way of the new Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller. Xbox said it has a “distinct regal look to spice up your gaming setup” and keep your collection rolling. The theme “is carried over to both the thumbsticks and buttons, with a black matte finish on the hybrid D-Pad, bumpers, and triggers” alongside white case back – this looks a little bit odd to me but Xbox thinks it “results in the front of the controller looking even more striking.”

It, as per usual, includes all of the typical features of the current-generation official gamepads – textured grips on the bumpers, triggers, and back case, 3.5mm jack, 40-hour battery, and more. Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless connectivity are at the ready, allowing the controller to connect to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, mobile phones, and tablets. 

Be ready for all sorts of different gaming journeys by using the Xbox Accessories app to remap your controller buttons to meet any layout need. Create controller profiles to make swapping between distinct game controls seamless.

The new Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller is now available for pre-order at $64.99 via Amazon and directly from Microsoft. It will begin shipping on October 2, 2023.  

