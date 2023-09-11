Put your gamertag on the new Xbox Mastercard to score deals on games with daily purchases

Well, I can’t say I saw this coming, but the new Xbox credit card is here. Taking to the official Xbox Wire today, Microsoft has announced a partnership with Barclays on a new Xbox credit card where users can earn points on daily purchases to use towards games and add-ons from Xbox.com. It will be available for Xbox Insiders later this month and all Xbox players sometime in 2024. Head below for more details on the new Xbox credit card.

How to score the new Xbox credit card

Microsoft said that it knows “players are interested in getting more value from Xbox, and we’ve heard feedback from the community that they want more ways to get value from their purchases.” And its latest venture will seemingly do just that.

Xbox is now introducing its first Xbox Mastercard later this month with no annual fees in partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank – “a leading cobranded credit card issuer in the United States.”

The Xbox Mastercard credit card allows players to “earn card points with everyday purchases to redeem on games and add-ons at xbox.com.” And you can even personalize it with your gamertag.

Here’s how the point system breaks down:

Xbox & Microsoft – Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store.

Streaming Services – Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

Dining Delivery Services – Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

Everyday purchases – Earn 1x card points on all other everyday purchases.

And there will be some additional benefits available to folks who secure the new Xbox credit card as well, including your choice of five different designs and a “bonus of 5,000 card points (a $50 value) after their first purchase.”

Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members after their first purchase. If they’re already a Game Pass member, they can easily gift it to a friend to play together.

Flexibility of use with contactless payments and digital wallets.

Free online access to cardmembers’ FICO Credit Score, which allows users to keep an eye on their credit score and receive alerts when their score has changed.

$0 Fraud Liability protection, so cardmembers are not responsible for charges they didn’t authorize.

The Xbox Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders only in the 50 United States beginning on September 21, but will open up to all Xbox players in the 50 United States coming in 2024.

Here’s how to apply for one:

If you’re an Xbox Insider with residence in the continental United States, Alaska, or Hawaii, you can apply starting on September 21. The Xbox Mastercard will be available in waves to Xbox Insiders throughout this fall. If you would like to join the Xbox Insider Program, you can get started by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app on your Xbox or Windows PC. For more information, visit the Xbox Insider Program.

