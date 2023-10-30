Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Wi-Fi cabinet now $120 off at $480 shipped (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine for $479.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is $120 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Coming within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, this is only the second-time we have seen it down this low at Amazon in 2023 and is now coming in at $20 under the current Best Buy deal – we have tracked it lower, but those deals were only for Sam’s Club members. This model debuted last summer with 4-player arcade controls and live network play via built-in Wi-Fi access. It sports the brand’s usual 3/4-scale design with an included riser to bring it to eye level in the game room alongside the 17-inch full color display, a light-up marquee, coinless operation, and three built-in classic games: NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you’re looking for some vintage gameplay action for the kids or just to fill out your collection, Amazon is also still offering the Arcade1Up Jr. PAC-MAN model down at $200 shipped. Regularly $300 this is a solid $100 price drop with a more compact form-factor, included stool, and an 8-inch display.

If it’s the console gaming gear you’re into, check out this morning’s price drop on SteelSeries’ Arctis 9X gaming headset with Xbox Wireless – it’s now at a new Amazon low – as well as this offer on the WD_BLACK C50 Xbox Series X|S expansion card. The latter of which is now at its best Amazon price yet, listed at $5 under the limited and quite rare fall Prime Day offer we tracked. Get a closer look right here and swing by our gaming deal hub for even more.

Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine features:

An absolute must – have for your family game room, game cave, or home office! Arcade1Up gaming cabinet plays great, looks great, and are instant conversation pieces. 4 simultaneous players, endless animation and inspired fun. 3 arcade video games, 1 cabinet, unlimited nostalgic football fun. Includes NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. See how you stack up to the competition with WiFi online multiplayer and leaderboards! NFL Blitz arcade machine is officially licensed by the NFL. Featuring a branded riser, 17” LCD screen, marquee light up letters, coinless operation with molded coin – door, clear deck protector, real – feel full – size Arcade1Up 49 way joystick, headphone jack, volume control, and anti – tip over strap.

