Today's best iOS game and app deals: Iron Marines, Wordsmyth, Water Tracker, more

Justin Kahn -
While many folks are focused on the new Macs Apple debuted last night, we are now ready to gather up all of today’s best deals on iOS games and apps. Just be sure to also scope out this morning’s deals on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple’s official MagSafe 3 MacBook cable, and Beats Studio Buds+. As for the apps, highlights include Iron Marines, Wordsmyth, Water Tracker, Trippy Escape, Future Ludo, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Barcode Copy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chess Widget: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dwellable: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Water Tracker – iHydrate: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AI Generated Art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Wordsmyth – Calm Word Play: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Christmas Gift List Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Time Portal: old photos on map: $10 (Reg. $15)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Iron Marines features:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away.

Show More Comments