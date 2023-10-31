Today’s best game deals: EA SPORTS FC 24 $40 Amazon low, Xbox Best Rated Sale up to 85% off, more

Update: Amazon is offering a new all-time low price on Madden NFL 24 for PlayStation and Xbox at $39.99 shipped. Undercutting the fall Prime Day price by a few bucks, this is well under the $70 going rate.
Amazon is now offering its best price yet on EA SPORTS FC 24 for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. The regularly $60 soccer experience launched earlier this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While this one is still going for over $60 on Xbox and PS5, now’s your chance to bring it to your on-the-go or at-home Switch library at its best price yet. Described as the “next chapter in a more innovative future of football,” it features 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and more than 30 leagues playing together “in the most authentic football experience ever created.” Powered by the Frostbite Engine, it also includes a host of game modes, including Rivals, offline in Squad Battles, or “against the best in Champions” as well as the ability to personalize your own pro and play with friends. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Pikmin 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch $41 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Owlboy eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Cult of the Lamb eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Meat Boy Forever eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us eShop $3 (Reg. $5)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
***Review: Super Mario Wonder reinvents 2D platformers
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Xbox Best Rated Games Sale up to 85% off
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $59 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Stray PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler 2 PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Diablo IV $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Journey Collector’s Edition PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- And even more…
*** The new PS5 Slim release date might have just leaked online
***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario RPG $60
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!