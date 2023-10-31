Today’s best game deals: EA SPORTS FC 24 $40 Amazon low, Xbox Best Rated Sale up to 85% off, more

Update: Amazon is offering a new all-time low price on Madden NFL 24 for PlayStation and Xbox at $39.99 shipped. Undercutting the fall Prime Day price by a few bucks, this is well under the $70 going rate.

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on EA SPORTS FC 24 for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. The regularly $60 soccer experience launched earlier this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While this one is still going for over $60 on Xbox and PS5, now’s your chance to bring it to your on-the-go or at-home Switch library at its best price yet. Described as the “next chapter in a more innovative future of football,” it features 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and more than 30 leagues playing together “in the most authentic football experience ever created.” Powered by the Frostbite Engine, it also includes a host of game modes, including Rivals, offline in Squad Battles, or “against the best in Champions” as well as the ability to personalize your own pro and play with friends. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** The new PS5 Slim release date might have just leaked online

***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!