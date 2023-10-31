New all-time low drops Apple’s official MagSafe 3 MacBook cable down to $35 (Reg. $49)

Apple just launched new MacBooks with companion MagSafe chargers that now come in a new Space Black color. But if you’d rather just save some cash and need a spare, Amazon now offers the official USB-C MagSafe 3 Cable for $34.79 shipped. This is down from its usual $49 price tag while marking a new all-time low at 30% off. It’s $2 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low, too. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

Apple just recently refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand.

Today’s offer applies to just the standard silver style. It now comes joined by four other colorways that are available only exclusively from Apple. But if you’re looking to grab a spare, this is a perfect add-on to your everyday carry for that shiny new M3 MacBook you’re eyeing or an existing release from Apple.

Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put.

