Beats Studio Buds+ and their neat transparent design return to $130 all-time low (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering an all-time low on the new Beats Studio Buds+. These earbuds arrive in one of the three colors – including the slick new transparent model – and now all drop down $129.95 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $180, with today’s offer netting you $50 in savings. This is matching the all-time low for only the third time, too. We break down just what’s new this time around below the fold, and dive into the full scoop over in our hands-on review.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the refreshed form-factor. Not all too much has changed with the charging case, still sporting a USB-C port, Qi coil, and a supplemental 27 hours of listening. But if there had to be just one reason to consider the latest from Beats over other earbuds out there, it would have to be the fun and unique transparent design.

The latest from Beats in the headphone space is also on sale today, too. We just saw the new Beats Studio Pro go on sale to start the week, and now you can still save on the recently-released pair of over-ears. They’re at the second-best price to date of $200, dropping by $150 from the usual $350 going rate.

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

Beats’ custom acoustic engine delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Hear what you want with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. More music, less charging with up to 36 hours of listening time. Enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. Find your fit with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

