Go wireless with official Meta Quest 2 and 3 Anker earbuds down at $56 (Reg. $79)

Justin Kahn -
The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $79, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by a few bucks and comes within $3 of the Amazon all-time low. While they are compatible with a range of platforms, including Steam Deck, PS4, PS5, PC, and Switch, they are officially Meta co-branded for the Meta Quest 2 and new Meta Quest 3 VR rigs (more details here). Features include ultra low latency at under 30ms, a 2.4GHz high-speed wireless connection, and a “superior LC3 codec for fast audio transfer.” You’ll also find dual connectivity action here, allowing gamers to pair them with a smartphone over Bluetooth and to Meta Quest rigs via the included USB-C dongle – this way you can “answer calls without needing to pause your gameplay.” The 11mm drivers are also joined by passthrough charging – you can plug the cable into the included dongle’s USB-C port to charge while you play. More details below. 

The Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds, for example, sell for $24 Prime shipped to save you a whole lot more, but you won’t get the Meta Quest official seal of approval or any of the dual-mode bells and whistles detailed above. 

Anker Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds features:

  • Made for Meta: soundcore VR P10 true wireless gaming earbuds are authorized by Meta to work with Meta Quest 2. Take your VR gameplay to the next level with a lag-free wireless audio experience.
  • Ultra-Low Latency Under 30ms: Experience fully synchronized audio and video for seamless VR gameplay. LightningSync️ wireless technology uses a 2.4GHz high-speed wireless connection, custom chipset, and a superior LC3 codec for fast audio transfer.
  • Dual Connection: Simultaneously connect VR P10 to your phone via Bluetooth and to Meta Quest 2 using the included USB-C dongle to answer calls without needing to pause your gameplay.
  • Multi-Platform Compatibility: Plug in and play using the USB-C dongle to connect to Meta Quest 2, Steam Deck, PICO 4, PS4, PS5, PC, or Switch. Use the soundcore app and multiple dongles to switch between platforms instantly.

