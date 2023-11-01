Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Juicy Realm, Moncage, To the Moon, more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go with solid deals across a series of notable titles. But first, check out the discounts we are tracking on Apple’s official iPhone 15 and 15 Plus silicone cases as well as AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and Apple Watch Series 9. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Juicy Realm, Moncage, To the Moon, ICEY, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Hash Calculator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: Solar Eclipse: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $20, Metroid Dread $40, Madden NFL 24 $40, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Barcode Copy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chess Widget: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dwellable: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Water Tracker – iHydrate: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AI Generated Art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Wordsmyth – Calm Word Play: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Christmas Gift List Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Time Portal: old photos on map: $10 (Reg. $15)

Juicy Realm features:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!