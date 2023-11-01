Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $20, Metroid Dread $40, Madden NFL 24 $35, more

Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Switch for $19.97 shipped. Regularly $60, it has more recently been selling for $30 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching both the fall Prime Day offer and the best we have tracked on Amazon since release. The direct sequel to the original Ubisoft x Nintendo crossover title, this one amps up the experience in just about every way. After coming away impressed in our hands-on review, it is easy to recommend this to anyone who is a fan of the Mushroom Kingdom, making for a compelling experience to enjoy after you have saved the Flower Kingdom from the clutches of Bowser in the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder (here’s hands-on review of that one). Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

