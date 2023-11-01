Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $20, Metroid Dread $40, Madden NFL 24 $35, more

Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Switch for $19.97 shipped. Regularly $60, it has more recently been selling for $30 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching both the fall Prime Day offer and the best we have tracked on Amazon since release. The direct sequel to the original Ubisoft x Nintendo crossover title, this one amps up the experience in just about every way. After coming away impressed in our hands-on review, it is easy to recommend this to anyone who is a fan of the Mushroom Kingdom, making for a compelling experience to enjoy after you have saved the Flower Kingdom from the clutches of Bowser in the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder (here’s hands-on review of that one). Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch $41 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Owlboy eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Cult of the Lamb eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us eShop $3 (Reg. $5)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Madden NFL 24
$40$35 (Reg. $70)
- HITMAN World of Assassination PSN $28 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Xbox Best Rated Games Sale up to 85% off
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $59 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Stray PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler 2 PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario RPG $60
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
