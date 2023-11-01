Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $20, Metroid Dread $40, Madden NFL 24 $35, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesnintendoUbisoft
Reg. $30+ $20
Mario + Rabbids- Sparks of Hope

Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Switch for $19.97 shipped. Regularly $60, it has more recently been selling for $30 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching both the fall Prime Day offer and the best we have tracked on Amazon since release. The direct sequel to the original Ubisoft x Nintendo crossover title, this one amps up the experience in just about every way. After coming away impressed in our hands-on review, it is easy to recommend this to anyone who is a fan of the Mushroom Kingdom, making for a compelling experience to enjoy after you have saved the Flower Kingdom from the clutches of Bowser in the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder (here’s hands-on review of that one). Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Review: Super Mario Wonder reinvents 2D platformers

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** The new PS5 Slim release date might have just leaked online

***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Govee’s RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with smart contro...
Save on Hasbro Force FX Lightsabers at new all-time low...
Here are our favorite 14- and 16-inch MacBook sleeves t...
Rad Power kicks off early Black Friday on 9to5 favorite...
Get a lifetime of bite-sized learning with Headway Prem...
Today’s best Android app deals: Devils & Dem...
Here’s a look at the new PS5 slim side-by-side wi...
Columbia debuts new Star Wars outerwear collection with...
Load more...
Show More Comments