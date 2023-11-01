Apple’s official iPhone 15 and 15 Plus silicone cases start at new $24 lows (Reg. $49)

Amazon is starting off November by rolling out new all-time lows on the new official Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Silicone cases. These MagSafe accessories all normally sell for $49, but are now dropping down to the best prices we’ve seen across several colors for each smartphone. Pricing now starts at $23.94 Prime shipped after you’ve clipped on-page coupons that can be found on each of the styles’ product pages. These are all some of the first chances to save period, while marking new all-time lows at upwards of 50% off. Head below for more.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. There are several styles available for both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

iPhone 15 cases on sale from under $25

iPhone 15 Plus cases on sale from under $24

All of this week’s best Apple deals are now going live in our guide, and are joined by pre-orders on all of the new gear from Monday night’s Scary Fast event.

Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 15, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!