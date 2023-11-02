Amazon’s backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro with location tracking has now dropped to $30

Update: This deal is now live once again as part of the Alexa birthday celebration.

Amazon is now offering its latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $35, we have only seen a handful of price drops on this model since it launched last fall. Today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of the fleeting $28 for Prime Day this year. While the $5 price drop doesn’t seem all that deep, this offer does put it at the same price as the less capable previous-generation version right now. The latest flagship Alexa Voice Remote Pro model is designed to enhance your experience on a broad range of Fire TV products, Amazon’s in-house displays, and other third-party Fire TVs (more on this below). On top of direct accesses to Alexa voice command control, it delivers a built-in remote locator so it won’t get lost in the couch cushions – you can simply ask any other Alexa-enabled gear in your setup to lock-down its location: “Alexa, find my remote.” It also features backlit buttons, customizable controls for shortcuts, and a dedicated headphone button (it provides “quick access to your on-screen Bluetooth menu where you can easily pair or unpair your favorite audio device”). Head below for more details.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features:

Dedicated headphone button – A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.

Integrated TV controls – Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and even control compatible smart home devices.

Compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

Not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo show 15.

