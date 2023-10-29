Amazon’s just-released Echo Show 5 3rd Gen returns to all-time low of $40 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Echo Show 5 3rd Gen. This Alexa smart display is now down to $39.99 shipped in three different colorways from its usual $90 price tag. It’s 56% off and marking only the third overall discount, let alone only the second time it has ever dropped this low. Dive into our launch coverage for the full scoop, or head below as we break down what’s new this time around.

Amazon’s latest smart display was just refreshed earlier in the spring and arrives with a 5.5-inch display alongside all of the usual access to Alexa. You’ll be able to do all of the same things previous models offered, but now there’s improved sound thanks to an entirely new internal speaker system. This is also the first Echo smart display to launch with Matter from the start.

That opens up a whole new world of smart home connectivity. Amazon is also applying some more sustainable construction focus to its Echo Show 3rd Gen, with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum and recycled polyester yarn being used in the build.

The savings today also carry over to the Kids version of the new Echo Show 5. This third-generation model has the same build and features as the standard edition, but with a galaxy-themed exterior to pair with all of the more children-focused content from Disney, National Geographic, and other partners. It sells for $44.99 right now – a $5 markup from the normal edition – and is down from the $100 price tag to match the all-time low.

Echo Show 5 3rd Gen features:

Set alarms and timers, sleep soundly with a relaxing playlist, start your morning with a smart home routine, see your calendar or weather clearly – all with your voice. Stream your favorite music, shows, podcasts, and more from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video—now with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Includes a 5.5″ display so you can view shows, song titles, and more at a glance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!