Score the kids Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker back at Prime Day pricing, now $28 (Reg. $60)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
52% off $28

Amazon is now giving parents another shot at the particularly notable early fall Prime Day deal we tracked on the Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids Edition. The latest-generation kids’ smart speaker is now back down at $27.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a sizable 53% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Undercutting the 2022 Black Friday price by a couple bucks, today’s offer is matching the all-time low and is now on par with the summer and fall Prime Day discounts we tracked this year. You’ll find very similar Bluetooth streaming tech and Alexa voice command action as the standard model, just with some helpful parental control options onboard as well – you can also transform Alexa’s voice into a fun owl or dragon. The wonderful Amazon 2-year worry-free guarantee and replacement policy is in place in case the kids break the thing and it comes loaded with a year of Amazon Kids+ content including “Audible books, interactive games, and educational Alexa skills.” Head below for more details. 

Echo Dot Kids edition features:

Our most popular and cutest smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). The improved speaker delivers clearer vocals and rich, vibrant sound. Kids can ask Alexa to play music, read a bedtime story, get help with their homework, and more. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. Alexa will automatically give kid-friendly responses and filter explicit songs. You can also set daily time limits and review activity in the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Kids can help take charge of their routines with Alexa by setting their own alarms or turning off compatible smart lights. Use the Hey Disney! voice assistant to get the weather with Mickey, set a reading timer with Dory or Olaf, and more.

