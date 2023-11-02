Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (5th Gen) multi-room music bundle for $83 (Reg. $150)

As part of its ongoing Alexa birthday sale, Amazon is now offering a notable bundle offer that combines the latest Echo (4th Gen) with the Echo Dot (5th Gen) at $82.99 shipped. Regularly $150 – the same price you would pay buying both smart speakers separately, this is a solid $67 or 44% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is the first deal we have tracked on a bundle of this kind and you can score this price on the black, white, and Twilight Blue models to deliver an intelligent multi-room music setup to your space. More details below.

As I’m sure you can imagine, these smart speakers deliver all of the typical Bluetooth streaming action you would expect alongside direct access to Alexa queries, voice commands, and control over your other compatible smart home gear – it has a “built-in hub to voice control compatible lights, locks, and sensors. Easily set up compatible Zigbee and Matter devices or select Ring Smart Lighting solar lights and bulbs.”

This bundle also delivers multi-room music allowing folks to “play synchronized music across Echo devices in different rooms” and pair up with “compatible Fire TV devices to feel scenes come to life with home theater audio, or extend wifi coverage.”

This bundle contains Echo (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (5th Gen), so you can pair these compatible smart speakers and fill your home with music. Rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. Supports lossless HD audio available on select streaming services such as Amazon Music HD. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. HD requires a compatible music streaming service. Set timers, reminders, and alarms. Alexa answers questions like “Alexa, what time is it?”

