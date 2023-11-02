Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, Incredibox, Rip Them Off, more

Down in Bermuda

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. Just be sure to scope out the deals are now tracking on Apple’s Leather AirTag Loop, the official Leather Link Band for Apple Watch, and its MagSafe leather wallet with Find My while you’re at it. Today’s app deals are headlined by titles like Down in Bermuda, Incredibox, Rip Them Off, Omega 13, HAAK, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s iOS game and app deals. 

iOS Universal: Sheet Music Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My City : After School: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HAAK: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: JuicyRealm: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Hash Calculator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: Solar Eclipse: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.

Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.

