Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 all-time low from $30, Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, more

In case you missed it yesterday afternoon, we are now tracking the best prices ever on the new Madden NFL 24. While Walmart did have it on sale yesterday, Amazon is now offering the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S physical copies down at $34.99 shipped with with PS4 version going for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and $60 respectively, this up to 50% off for a new Amazon all-time low. It also comes in at $5 under our previous mention. Madden NFL 24 is the latest entry in the long-running football simulation franchise, delivering a “leap forward in character technology” with new “anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons” joined by enhanced FieldSENSE for “greater control and realism.” While there is a chance, if year’s past are any indication, we see this drop to $28 or so at Walmart in the coming weeks for Black Friday, today’s deals give you a chance to secure the title at a nearly as good a price without worrying about anything selling out before you get a chance to do so. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Owlboy eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us eShop $3 (Reg. $5)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
***Review: Super Mario Wonder reinvents 2D platformers
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
PlayStation and Xbox:
- HITMAN World of Assassination PSN $28 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Xbox Best Rated Games Sale up to 85% off
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $59 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Stray PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler 2 PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
*** The new PS5 Slim release date might have just leaked online
***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario RPG $60
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!