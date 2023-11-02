Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 all-time low from $30, Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
New low From $30

In case you missed it yesterday afternoon, we are now tracking the best prices ever on the new Madden NFL 24. While Walmart did have it on sale yesterday, Amazon is now offering the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S physical copies down at $34.99 shipped with with PS4 version going for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and $60 respectively, this up to 50% off for a new Amazon all-time low. It also comes in at $5 under our previous mention. Madden NFL 24 is the latest entry in the long-running football simulation franchise, delivering a “leap forward in character technology” with new “anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons” joined by enhanced FieldSENSE for “greater control and realism.” While there is a chance, if year’s past are any indication, we see this drop to $28 or so at Walmart in the coming weeks for Black Friday, today’s deals give you a chance to secure the title at a nearly as good a price without worrying about anything selling out before you get a chance to do so. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Review: Super Mario Wonder reinvents 2D platformers

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** The new PS5 Slim release date might have just leaked online

***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Home Depot 2023 Black Friday ad: $2,300 off kitchen app...
Backcountry takes an extra 20% off snow gear: Helly Han...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Down in Berm...
Bring the vibes home with Govee’s 10-pack Glide T...
Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership with a $40 dig...
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (5th Gen) multi-room...
Secure Apple’s Leather AirTag Loop before it̵...
Samsung’s 16-inch 2023 Galaxy Book3 Pro laptop hi...
Load more...
Show More Comments