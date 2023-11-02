Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 all-time low from $30, Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, more

In case you missed it yesterday afternoon, we are now tracking the best prices ever on the new Madden NFL 24. While Walmart did have it on sale yesterday, Amazon is now offering the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S physical copies down at $34.99 shipped with with PS4 version going for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and $60 respectively, this up to 50% off for a new Amazon all-time low. It also comes in at $5 under our previous mention. Madden NFL 24 is the latest entry in the long-running football simulation franchise, delivering a “leap forward in character technology” with new “anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons” joined by enhanced FieldSENSE for “greater control and realism.” While there is a chance, if year’s past are any indication, we see this drop to $28 or so at Walmart in the coming weeks for Black Friday, today’s deals give you a chance to secure the title at a nearly as good a price without worrying about anything selling out before you get a chance to do so. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

