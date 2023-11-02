Who needs FineWoven when Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet with Find My is $40 (Reg. $59)

Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support. It’s now down to $39.99 Prime shipped in Forest Green following Apple’s plan to remove leather entirely from its lineup. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. You’d more regularly pay $59 – if you can find it on shelves period – and today’s offer amounts to $19 in savings. It’s $8 under our previous mention from over the summer and the first chance to save in months. Head below for more.

Having original launched alongside the iPhone 14 last year, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. So if you’re not ready to embrace the new FineWoven material. Dive into our review of the new model for a closer look.

If you can live without the Find My tech, Woot is carrying the savings over to the original Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet at $27.99. This one is now an extra $12 below its more recent counterpart, arriving in a single Arizona colorway. This is the second-best price of the year and matches our previous mention from back in September.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

