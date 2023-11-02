Not impressed with FineWoven? Official Apple Watch Leather Link Band down at $57 (Reg. $99)

Update: Woot is also offering the 38/40/41mm Apple Silver Link Bracelet for Apple Watch down at $179.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $349, this is a massive 48% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find.

Joining today’s price drop on Apple’s leather Find My MagSafe wallet, Woot is also offering the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band for $56.99 shipped. Regularly $99 and currently selling for $89 at Amazon, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While Apple has now stepped away from its leather accessories in favor of the divisive new microtwill FineWoven treatment – the new suedelike version of its Magnetic Link also starts at $99 right now, today’s offer gives folks a chance to score the now classic Apple leather vibes for less. It comes in the 42/44/45mm sizes with S/M and M/L options at the ready for the discounted rate. Head below for more details.

The Apple Watch Leather Link Band features a Venezia leather treatment handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy – a tannery “with an artisan heritage spanning five generations.” It features a pebbled texture by way of a “delicate milling and tumbling process” while magnets concealed in the quilted leather brand provide a precise and adjustable fit. Ships with a 1-year Apple warranty.

If you’re looking for a high-end metal bracelet-style strap for your Apple Watch, SANDMARC makes some of the most gorgeous options out there. We just recently went hands-on with its amazing titanium and stainless models so you can take a deep right here. Just make sure you also scope out our recent review of Twelve South’s new TimePorter Wall Mount – it provides a neat and tidy home for all of your Apple Watch bands in between uses.

Apple Watch Leather Link Band features:

The Venezia leather for this band is handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy. With an artisan heritage spanning five generations, the tannery has a history of partnership with some of the most prestigious names in fashion.

A delicate milling and tumbling process enhances the beautiful pebbled texture.

And magnets concealed within the soft, quilted leather allow you to simply wrap it around your wrist for a precise fit and a trim look.

The 38/40/41mm bands work with 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm Apple Watch Models

The 42/44/45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watch Models

