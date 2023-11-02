Secure Apple’s Leather AirTag Loop before it’s gone for good: 1 for $13, 2 for $20 (Reg. $39 ea.)

This morning has brought with it some notable deals on Apple’s now discontinued leather accessories, including the Find My MagSafe wallet and the Apple Watch Leather Link Band, but now it’s time for some AirTag gear. While the new AirTag FineWoven Key Rings are available at $35, Woot is now offering Apple’s Leather AirTag Loop at $12.99 a pop, or two for $19.99 in various colors. Prime members receive free shipping, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly up to $39 and currently closer to $34 on Amazon, this is up to 74% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deals are among the best we have ever tracked and come in as a match of our mentions from back in September. Head below for more details.

With Apple’s leather goods soon to become a permanent thing of the past, now’s your chance to secure some of its more premium AirTag holders at major discount while you still can. Unlike the FineWoven treatment, they are made of European leather that has been “specially tanned and soft to the touch,” you’ll also find hits of stainless steel accents and a snap closure on the Key Ring model.

Be sure to swing by our master collection of the best AirTag cases including keyrings, loops, and more for additional options. And then dive into more of the best Apple accessory deals we are tracking below:

Apple Leather AirTag Loop features:

Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop.

It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.

Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories

AirTag sold separately

