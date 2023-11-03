Special Prime deal: New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Blink Video Doorbell at $65 (Reg. $120)

Joining the ongoing Alexa birthday celebration sale, Amazon is offering Prime members a special bundle offer on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Blink Video Doorbell. You can score both items for $64.99 shipped, down from the regular $120. While we are still tracking a new all-time low on Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max on its own at $45, today’s bundle offer is still well below the $105 you would pay purchasing both items separately, even with the deal price. This is also the best price we have tracked on this particular bundle since the debut of Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick back in September during Amazon’s big hardware reveal event – check out the rest of the new gear right here. Head below for more details.

The All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s most powerful model yet, featuring “lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation” alongside Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. The new Wi-Fi 6E streaming stick is joined by the Blink Video Doorbell that let’s “you see, hear, and speak to visitors with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.” It can be installed in a wired or wire-free manner and you can leverage two-way audio support by way of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max – “hold down the Alexa button on your Fire TV remote.”

More of the ongoing Alexa birthday celebration deals can be found below:

