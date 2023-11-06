Today’s best Android app deals: Atom RPG, Legacy 2, ProCam X, and more

Today’s roundup of the best Android game and app deals is now live courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you also check out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s LTE titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and new all-time lows on Motorola’s 2023 unlocked razr smartphones as well as a solid price drop on TCL’s massive 2023 model 98-inch 120Hz smart Google TV. As far as the apps go, highlights include ProCam X, Atom RPG, Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse, Runic Curse, March to a Million, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android app deals.

In 1986 the world war between the Soviet Union and the Western Bloc ended in mutual nuclear bombings. Both superpowers went down in flames. The impact of the fallout almost ended civilization as we know it. You are one of the survivors of the apocalypse.

Your mission – to explore the wild and wondrous postnuclear world of the Soviet Wasteland. To earn your place under the sun in this new age. To investigate retro style bunkers, descend into a stalker filled metro, fight terrible mutants and solve a shadowy conspiracy, aimed at destroying all that is left of life on Earth.

