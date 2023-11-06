Samsung’s LTE titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro now starts from $294 at Amazon (Reg. $500)

Amazon is now offering the LTE-version of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starting from $294 shipped. This one carries a list at $500 and still regularly fetches as much at Amazon. Today’s deal is up to 41% or $206 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. It is also about $25 under the previous deal price to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, the Bluetooth-only model is now selling for $400 shipped at Amazon and $430 Best Buy. Our hands-on review details the Wear OS experience and you’ll find even more information below the fold.

Many consider the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to feature an even more high-end design than the new Galaxy Watch 6 options that are currently starting from $200 shipped at Amazon in the smaller Bluetooth configurations. Centered around a Wear OS experience, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a titanium frame and sapphire crystal glass that is “ready for intense activities in rough outdoor environments” alongside GPS route tracking and Track Back tech – “helps you back to the place you started from.” Its BIA sensor provides readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI) alongside sleep stages and auto workout tracking – “from running to rowing to swimming — automatically in just minutes, and manually tracking more than 90 exercises, including complex activities like HIIT.”

We are also still tracking a deep deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet with the included S Pen. Regularly $700, you can lock in $155 in savings on this model right now, delivering a compelling previous-generation flagship tablet experience for well under the price of the new S9 variants. Scope out the details right here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns. Galaxy Watch5 Pro provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index.

