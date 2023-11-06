Motorola’s 2023 unlocked razr smartphones hit new all-time lows from $500 (Up to $300 off)

After seeing a solid $100 price drop for launch day, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the new 2023 model Motorola razr smartphone. Regularly $700, you can score an unlocked model in all four colorways down at $499.99 shipped. This is a solid $200 price drop and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon since they began shipping there in mid-October. You’ll want to swing by 9to5Google for a closer look at what the latest model brings to your setup and be sure to head below for even more details a well as a new low on the razr+ variant.

The new Motorola razr handset delivers that same flip-up design reminiscent of the brand’s early 2000s’ device alongside a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. From there, you’ll find an additional external 1.5-inch OLED panel with Snapsdreagon 7 Gen 1 internals, a 64MP main camera joined by a 13MP ultra-wide and macro sensor as well as 30W charging to power the 4,200mAh internal battery.

Much like the launch deals, today’s offer on the standard Motorola razr is now sitting alongside a solid deal on the razr+ model that has dropped down to $699.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000, this is a deep $300 price drop at $100 below our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low.

The razr+ ups the ante with a larger external display that lands a 3.6-inch panel on the outside of the handset with a 144Hz refresh rate as well as 6.9-inch display on the inside and a more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review right here.

Motorola razr features:

Iconic foldable design. Flip the script with a pocket-friendly flip design in a range of fun, trendsetting colors and a vegan leather finish. Capture like never before. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. All-day battery life. Go a full day and night on a single charge of the 4200mAh battery, fuel up fast with TurboPowe 30W charging, or charge wirelessly.

