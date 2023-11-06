TCL’s massive 2023 model 98-inch 120Hz smart Google TV now $3,000 (Reg. up to $5,000)

Amazon is now giving folks a chance land a massive 98-inch 2023 model Google smart TV back down at its best price. You can score the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $2,999.99 shipped. Regularly $5,000 at Best Buy where it is now matching, this is the lowest price we can find. This is up to $2,000 off the going rate to match new Amazon all-time low for the second time since release. You’re looking at a giant 4K (2160p) 98-inch TV with a 120Hz panel, direct access to your streaming services, built-in Google Assistant voice command action, and more. You’ll also find Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming joined by Chromecast streaming and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs to round out the highlights here. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something a little bit more compact with an even deeper feature set, the price drops we spotted on the 2023 model Hisense U8 series over the weekend are definitely worth consideration. Now starting from $698 shipped, you’ll find a new Amazon all-time low at up to $1,000 off the price you would have paid earlier this year on the 75-inch variant. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting right here.

We are also still tracking the best prices yet on some more entry-level Sony 2023 displays that deliver the brand’s exclusive PS5 enhancements for well below the higher-end of the lineup. The deals on these are starting at $348 shipped right now with everything detailed in our previous roundup.

TCL S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

Experience the ultimate in 4K Ultra HD entertainment with TCL’s 98″ S Class. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail. The 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate ensures a smooth, blur-free viewing experience, while Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion provides exceptional motion clarity. Enjoy a wide color gamut for richer hue while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images. HDR ULTRA, with support for the most popular HDR formats, brings enhanced contrast and accurate colors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!