UGREEN’s 30W USB-C wall charger comes in three new pastel colorways at $14 (30% off)

After the launch of its 300W Nexode USB-C charging station and its new 8K DisplayPort Switcher, we have spotted some new colorful editions of UGREEN’s 30W USB-C Nexode wall chargers. A very similar model in black hit back in September, but the miniature charging solution is now getting the pastel treatment with three new soft colorways in blue, purple, and green. While you will find the previously-available all white variant on sale right now for $13 Prime shipped, the new colorful options are also carrying some nice 30% on-page coupons to knock the prices down as well. Head below for a closer look.

Colorful new UGREEN 30W USB-C Nexode wall chargers

UGREEN’s latest 30W USB-C Nexode wall chargers deliver some vibrant and yet soft color to your EDC or at-home charging kit. But they are also quite capable for something that won’t cost you $14 with today’s on-page coupons. You’re looking at 30W wall chargers that can take an “iPhone 15 Pro Max from 0 to 55% in just 30 minutes.” Featuring an upgraded GaN II chip made specially for the Nexode series “you can get groundbreaking performance and incredible size,” according to UGREEN.

Joining some safety protocols by way of built-in short circuit, overload, over-temperature, and over-voltage protection, you’re also scoring modern USB-C connectivity and those handy foldable prongs that makes things much more convenient and packable when it comes time to throw one in your bag or tech kit organizer.

It might not deliver the adorable little character vibes and onboard display of the brand’s RoboGaN models, but the 30W USB-C Nexode wall chargers are also less pricey and now available in three new colorways. As we mentioned above, the standard white edition is currently marked down to $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 while the new pastel colorways are now carrying 30% on-page coupons to knock the regular $20 MSRP down to $13.99 Prime shipped.

