UGREEN’s 30W USB-C GaN charger is the perfect iPhone 15 companion at just $12

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nexode 30W USB-C GaN Charger for $11.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, you’re looking at the perfect companion to your new iPhone 15. It arrives with 40% in savings attached and all-time low status, too. This 30W USB-C GaN charger is more than capable of powering up the latest Apple smartphones, alongside Android handsets and more. With just about every flagship device these days lacking a wall adapter in the box, this UGREEN Nexode offering clocks in to save the day with an affordable price tag that doesn’t sacrifice on power.

At the $12 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find as good of a value as the lead deal. Most 20W options from trusted brands sell for around this price, so the fact you’re getting some extra power along the way makes today’s discount as good as it gets – especially if you have a new iPhone 15 coming today or in the near future.

Of course, UGREEN also launched a new charger at the complete opposite end of the spectrum. The new 300W Nexode model arrives with a 5-port design that is far more capable than the entry-level solution on sale above. So if you’re looking to power more than just an iPhone 15 – like let’s say your entire Apple kit – then this is your best bet. It’s also on sale right now! There’s a $70 launch discount still live that’s dropping the price down to $200.

UGREEN Nexode 30W USB-C Charger features:

Charge your new iPhone 15 Pro Max from 0 to 55% in just 30 mins; when charging a Samsung mobile phone, super fast charging display may only pop up when charging starts. With upgraded GaN II chip especially for Nexode series, you can get groundbreaking performance and incredible size; the foldable plug design allow you to take it with you anywhere

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!