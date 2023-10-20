UGREEN’s new 8K DisplayPort Switcher simplifies your multi-display setup [Launch deal]

UGREEN’s stable of tech accessories and desktop hubs has expanded significantly this year and the latest is landing on Amazon in the form of its new 8K DisplayPort Switcher. After featuring the brand’s new 30W USB-C GaN charger, its 300W Nexode 5-port USB-C GaN Charger, and its adorable new 30W USB-C RobotGaN wall charger with an LED screen before that, we are turning our attention to UGREEN’s new DisplayPort hub. Now available via its official Amazon storefront, it is also going live today with a nice launch discount in tow. Head below for more details.

UGREEN’s new 8K DisplayPort Switcher

Essentially allowing two video signal sources to share one display device (or vice versa), it carries a 2-in-1-out setup. “This Bidirectional DisplayPort splitter allows you to connect two DP sources to one DP monitor, or connect one DP source to switch between two monitors.”

The DisplayPort splitter is easy to connect and operate, no driver is required, just an external power supply. When used, the indicator light will always be blue to indicate the working status. It also has a memory function to retain the corresponding channel before the power is turned off, making it more convenient and faster for next use.

The onboard switch enables users to flip back and forth between sources or monitors at the touch of a button as well, something UGREEN says mitigates wear and tear on the cables and ports in your setup.

Let’s talk resolution support. It breaks down as follows with a design ready for VRR AMD Free-Sync and G-Sync, dynamic HDR Chroma, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDCP 2.2/2.3.

8K at 30Hz

4K at 240Hz

4K at 60Hz

Data transfer rate of up to 32.4Gbps

UGREEN says its DisplayPort hub is compatible with “devices such as computers, laptops, Nvidia RTX graphics cards, AMD Radeon RX graphics cards, HDTVs, Fire TV devices, game consoles, and more.”

Now available for purchase, the new UGREEN 8K DisplayPort Switcher carries a regular $30 price tag, but you can land one right now at $26.99 shipped after your clip the on-page coupon via its official Amazon store listing.

Swing by our UGREEN hub for of the brand’s latest releases and price drops.

