Get your side-scrolling on with 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad from $18 (2023 low)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $25 From $18

We are now tracking a relatively rare deal on the 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad starting from $17.99 via Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model regularly fetches $25 and is now at the lowest price we can find. We have only tracked a few price drops on this one all year and, after dropping to $20 for the fall Prime Day event, it has now landed at the Amazon 2023 low. Packing a near full range of controls into a compact form-factor without getting quite as tiny as the keychain-sized Zero 2 models, it is made to work with Nintendo Switch Lite, Switch, and Windows machines. Geared more towards vintage gaming and 2D side-scrolling action, you’ll find a pair of D-pads and two sets of the usual face buttons alongside shoulder triggers and turbo functionality. That’s on top of both USB-C and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.  

At $18 and from a brand like 8Bitdo, you’re looking at one of the more competitive price tags for a notable wireless Switch gamepad. But if you need something with thumbtacks, the officially licensed wired PowerA models are worth a look as a more affordable alternative. They are currently starting at under $14 Prime shipped and come in a wide range of themed designs starring everything/one from Princess Peach and Pikachu to Animal Crossing and more. 

Then check out the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad features:

  • Split DPAD for more accurate actions
  • Wireless Bluetooth, USB-C.
  • Lag Free with responsive four face buttons
  • Customizable turbo functionality
  • Upgradeable firmware

