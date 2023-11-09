Nintendo releases new overview trailer for Super Mario RPG ahead of next week’s launch

It has been, and is going to continue to be, an exciting time for Nintendo Switch gamers having just saw the release of arguably the best modern 2D Mario experience ever and with the Super Mario RPG remake on the horizon. Not to mention all of its upcoming Black Friday deals. Just over a week away from release, and coming loaded with updated visuals, nostalgic gameplay mechanics, and a few new features too, Nintendo is ramping up for release with today’s new Super Mario RPG – Overview Trailer. Head below to check it out.

Nintendo releases new overview trailer for Super Mario RPG

The official remake of Super Mario RPG was first unveiled back during the massive Nintendo summer Direct showcase stream alongside the amazing Super Mario Bros. Wonder (full hands-on review here) and the initial teaser for what we now know is Princess Peach Showtime. The game is set for an official release on November 17, 2023 with enhancements across the board while still maintaining much of what gamers loved about it in the first place.

The very first RPG in the Mario series makes a triumphant return! Journey with a cast of quirky characters, play through a myriad of minigames, and take on turned based battles when #SuperMarioRPG comes to #NintendoSwitch on 11/17!

Alongside the updated visuals, players will find some quality of life enhancements, your choice of original or new music, and a new combo system (among other things). And you can check out today’s official new overview trailer for more details down below:

Pre-orders for Super Mario RPG are live on Amazon and elsewhere, but we are also still tracking a deal down at $48.99 via the folks at Geek Alliance (we chanty be 100% sure this one will arrive on your doorstep on launch day though).

