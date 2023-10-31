Nintendo whips up some vintage Switch Online Castlevania action for Halloween, playable now

Halloween 2023 here and so is a new classic Castlevania experience for Switch Online members. Just after the launch of Mario Party 3, the next influx of Nintendo Switch Online games are now at the ready. Nintendo has now taken to its official X (Twitter) feed and YouTube channel to debut the October 2023 Game Updates in the form of some classic GameBoy action and obscure NES titles that are now available to play for all base tier Switch Online members. Head below for all of the details. 

New Nintendo Switch Online games – Castlevania Legends and more

The Switch Online titles are headlined, at least for me, by Castlevania Legends. The classic Game Boy iteration of the world-famous horror action series originally launched in late 1997 in Japan and later in the spring of 1998 in North America. It is another side-scrolling platformer in the now storied franchise, complete with gloriously retro Game Boy green graphics. It stars Sonia Belmont making her way through five stages on the way to Count Dracula himself. 

Switch Online base tier members are also getting access to The Mysterious Murasame Castle and DEVIL WORLD front he vintage NES/Famicom catalogue:

Dracula’s castle looms large; darkness covers the land, and the devil gets his due. Players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can now experience treats and tricks aplenty as the Famicom system classics DEVIL WORLD and The Mysterious Murasame Castle join the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library, and Castlevania Legends goes to bat for the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. All these titles are available to play now!

More of the latest from Nintendo Switch Online:

