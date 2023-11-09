Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Wreckfest, Orderly, Tower of Fortune 3, more

Thursday morning’s best deals on iOS games and apps have now arrived courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. You’ll also want to scope out this deal on Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad as well as these Official Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include Wreckfest, Orderly, Tower of Fortune 3, Devil Shard, ProCamera, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flashlight: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Capture: $18 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SNESynth: Chiptune Power!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Boba Yeah stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eastern Market Murder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Colossatron: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Evo Wallet – Money Tracker: $2 (Reg. $3)

Wreckfest features:

Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., Wreckfest is shaping up to be the best combative motorsport game out there.

