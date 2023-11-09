Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros U $42, Super Mario RPG $49, Blasphemous 2 $21, more

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Walmart is now offering New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one is currently selling for $49 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find via Walmart. This title wasn’t specifically mentioned as part of the official Nintendo Black Friday deals, and, while we could see a limited offer come sometime later this month (or as early as November 19), now’s your chance got secure a copy with a solid discount and without taking the chance it might sell out on you. It might not be the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder (full hands-on review here), but it does deliver some wonderful modern 2D Mario side-scrolling action to your Switch and is a must-have for Mushroom Kingdom fans in my opinion. Be sure to check out the ongoing Amazon buy two get one FREE holiday console game sale for some of the best prices yet on new releases and head below for more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links