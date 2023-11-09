Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros U $42, Super Mario RPG $49, Blasphemous 2 $21, more

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Walmart is now offering New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one is currently selling for $49 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find via Walmart. This title wasn’t specifically mentioned as part of the official Nintendo Black Friday deals, and, while we could see a limited offer come sometime later this month (or as early as November 19), now’s your chance got secure a copy with a solid discount and without taking the chance it might sell out on you. It might not be the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder (full hands-on review here), but it does deliver some wonderful modern 2D Mario side-scrolling action to your Switch and is a must-have for Mushroom Kingdom fans in my opinion. Be sure to check out the ongoing Amazon buy two get one FREE holiday console game sale for some of the best prices yet on new releases and head below for more.
Amazon holiday Buy 2 Get 1 FREE sale is now live! Starfield, MGS, Sonic Superstars, AC Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, much more
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Blasphemous 2 eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $13 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
***Nintendo officially details upcoming Black Friday deals
***Review: Super Mario Wonder reinvents 2D platformers
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Eligible for Amazon’s buy 2 get one FREE sale
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox ID@Xbox Simulator Sale up to 40% off
- Madden NFL 24 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
*** The new PS5 Slim release date might have just leaked online
***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!