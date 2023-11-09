Official Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands see rare Amazon discounts to $85 (Reg. $99)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApple
Reg. $99 $85
logo

Amazon is now discounting a series of Apple’s official Milanese Loop Apple Watch Bands. Each one now sells for $84.99 shipped, with multiple styles getting in on the savings. Across Graphite, Silver, and Gold finishes, you’ll find $14 discounts from the usual $99 price tags as well as some of the first discounts on the more recent releases which were updated for the latest Apple Watch models. This is only the third markdown so far, and the second-best at within $4 of the all-time low from March. You can shop the entire collection of styles on sale right here, and then head below for more.

Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its Graphite colorway pairs perfectly with the darker case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit, and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 9 to Ultra 2 wearables and more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $10, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. An additional physical vapor deposition (PVD) layer gives the graphite stainless steel its distinctive finish.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with LEGO’s new 5,200-piece Avengers Tow...
Nintendo releases new overview trailer for Super Mario ...
Joseph Joseph’s Elevate 5-piece steel knife carou...
Stay juiced up on-the-go with ESR’s 10,000mAh Mag...
This Greenworks 80V electric snow shovel clears 12-inch...
HORI’s licensed Zelda wireless Switch gamepad wit...
Pokémon’s just-released Paradox Rift TCG Elite T...
Score Patagonia, The North Face, more at an extra 20% o...
Load more...
Show More Comments