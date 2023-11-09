Official Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands see rare Amazon discounts to $85 (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now discounting a series of Apple’s official Milanese Loop Apple Watch Bands. Each one now sells for $84.99 shipped, with multiple styles getting in on the savings. Across Graphite, Silver, and Gold finishes, you’ll find $14 discounts from the usual $99 price tags as well as some of the first discounts on the more recent releases which were updated for the latest Apple Watch models. This is only the third markdown so far, and the second-best at within $4 of the all-time low from March. You can shop the entire collection of styles on sale right here, and then head below for more.

Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its Graphite colorway pairs perfectly with the darker case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit, and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 9 to Ultra 2 wearables and more.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. An additional physical vapor deposition (PVD) layer gives the graphite stainless steel its distinctive finish.

