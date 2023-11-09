Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones are a 9to5 favorite with first discount to $349 ($50 off)

Earlier this fall, I tried out the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones, only to deem them the AirPods Max successors I had been waiting for. Now they’re even easier to recommend with a discount down to $349.40 shipped on Amazon. Available in all four styles, today’s discount is marking the first chances to save on the new releases. Each model is a drop from the usual $399 price tag, saving you $50 in the process of also marking a new all-time low. Dive into our hands-on review for the full scoop of what to expect, or just head below for a rundown.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deliver a more premium take on over-ear headphones that come in one of four styles. Alongside just offering the brand’s signature sound with a unique acoustic system that sports angled drivers, there’s also active noise cancellation. Though after trying these myself, the best part has to be the higher-end build that makes these an absolute delight to wear.

This updated pair of headphones was just revealed a few months back, and now arrives with an upgraded high-performance Digital Signal Processing to go alongside even better sound from a similar driver array. There’s a new Forest Green color, as well. Otherwise, you’re getting the same 40mm drivers, six microphones, aptX Adaptive support, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity as the original pair.

Speaking of new headphones, we just saw Bose debut its most recent pair of over-ear cans. These new QuietComfort Ultra headphones arrive with some of the most immersive tech on the market, doubling down on spatial audio and ANC listening to create a high-end package worthy of its $429 price tag.

More on the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones:

With a redesigned and optimized acoustic system an all-new angled drive unit design and a more powerful motor system the B&W Px7 S2 over-ear headphones deliver class-leading audio performance with increased clarity. The all-new active noise cancellation is designed to block unwanted noise and ensure superior musicality; Features (2) adjustable external microphones that enhance voice clarity significantly improving call quality

