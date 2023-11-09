J.Crew Friends and Family Event takes 40% off your purchase + extra 50% off clearance

J.Crew is currently offering 40% off your purchase for its Passport Members (free to sign-up) or 30% off with code FRIENDS at checkout. You can also save an extra 50% off all clearance items with code SALETIME at checkout. Plus, members receive free delivery on all orders. Fall is a perfect time to update your wardrobe and the men’s Quilted Vest is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $90. This style is available in four color options and is a perfect layer for fall weather. The quilted design gives it an elevated look and it has three zippered pockets to store essentials. It can also easily be washed for convenience. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links