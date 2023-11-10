Score the OLED Nintendo Switch for $350 with a $75 gift card for an effective price of $275

While we have seen a few straight up cash discounts land this year on the latest Nintendo Switch OLED console, today’s Dell offer is worth a look too. It is now offering the back and white model OLED Switch console for $349.99 shipped with a $75 Dell gift card. This model regularly carries a $350 list at Amazon and elsewhere, but with the added value of the gift card you’re landing an effective price tag of $275 here today. While there is a chance we see straight up discounts as we move through the Black Friday season, the only OLED console mentioned in Nintendo’s official Black Friday deals was the Super Smash Bros. bundle that includes the game and 3 months of Switch Online for $350. Head below for more details.

As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the OLED model Switch is the definitive Nintendo console experience right now. Delivering the best display on a Nintendo console yet, it also features updated and enhanced speakers alongside refreshed dock for taking the Mushroom Kingdom (or Flower Kingdom) and the latest iteration of Hyrule to the big screen (or on-the-go).

As we mentioned above, alongside the announcement of an upcoming live-action Zelda movie and next week’s release of the Super Mario RPG remake, the biggest even on the Nintendo slate right now is its Black Friday deals. All of the official price drops and new holiday hardware are detailed for you right here and the new Black Friday Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle is now live at Amazon for purchase.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model features:

Vivid 7” OLED screen

Local co-op, online, and local wireless multiplayer

64 GB internal storage (a portion of which is reserved for use by the system)

Enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop modes

Wide adjustable stand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!