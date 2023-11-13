Nike’s Early Black Friday Sale is live! Save an extra 25% off best-selling styles

Nike’s Early Black Friday Sale is currently offering up to 60% off with an extra 25% off select styles when you sign into your Rewards Account (free to sign-up) and use code ACCESS at checkout. Plus, all members receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale that would make a fantastic Christmas gift is the Blazer Low ’77 Jumbo Sneakers that are very on-trend for this season. These shoes are currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $100. This casual style can be paired with joggers, jeans, chino pants, and more. It has a plush tongue for added comfort and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Blazer Low ’77 Jumbo Sneakers $54 (Orig. $100)
- Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Sneakers $98 (Orig. $130)
- Air Max 270 Sneakers $120 (Orig. $160)
- Sportswear Club Fleece $45 (Orig. $60)
- Air Max Excee Sneakers $71 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Waffle Debut Sneakers $56 (Orig. $75)
- Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Sweatpants $53 (Orig. $70)
- React Infinity 3 Running Shoes $75 (Orig. $165)
- Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature Shoes $61 (Orig. $105)
- Pheonix Fleece Zip Pullover $56 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!