Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit light bulbs with Matter hit $15 (Reg. $20), Lightstrip at $35

Amazon is now offering the Black Friday price early on the Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Matter Light Bulb. Each of the new releases drops down to $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 25% off the usual $20 price tag, and marking a new all-time low. It’s $1 under the only other price cut we’ve seen, which was back in August. A three-pack is also on sale at $39.99, down from $50. This is a slightly better value at only $13 per bulb and a match of the all-time low. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, too.

The Nanoleaf Essentials Light Bulb arrives with some of the latest tech out there, centered around a Thread radio that ensures it can connect to Matter smart homes and HomeKit setups alike. It has a pretty typical light bulb form-factor that screws into any lamp or socket to offer multi-colored illumination, voice control, and automation support.

The savings are also continuing over to the new Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Lightstrip at $34.99. This is 30% off the usual $50 price tag and also arriving at a new all-time low fitting for a Black Friday sale. This is $5 under our previous mention and still one of the first chances to save, too.

Ready to expand your HomeKit setup with multicolor lighting, the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip notably arrives with Matter support for the first time thanks to an onboard Thread radio. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color.

The early Black Friday deals are also live on other Nanoleaf releases right now, too. Last week saw the company’s popular modular Shapes lighting kits get in on the savings with some of the best discounts ever starting from $80.

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Light Bulb features:

Compatible with all major smart home ecosystems to help futureproof your home. Virtually limitless color options. Enjoy the brightest white lighting with extended temperature range from the coolest to warmest whites or fully immerse yourself in a world of colors. Scan the Matter QR code to pair your bulb and easily add it to your home.

