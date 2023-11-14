Customize your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S with Razer’s console skins from $30.50 (Up to 30% off)

Over this past summer, Razer unveiled some new official console skins to personalize your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. These console skin kits typically start from $40 and go all the way up to $60 depending on the console, and we are now tracking some notable deals and new all-time lows on range of different designs for both machines. Now starting from just over $30 shipped on Amazon, these Razer options feature textured finishes, no-heat installations, and a “premium cast vinyl” materials, making for a notable alternative to the official PlayStation console plates or the first-party Xbox skins that start from $45 (although you won’t find the sweet Starfield vibes in the Razer collection). You can get a closer look in our launch coverage and you’ll find the deals down below.
Razer Vinyl Console Skin deals:
- Razer Vinyl Console Skin PS5 Digital from $33.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Razer Vinyl Console Skin PS5 Disc from $42 (Reg. $60)
- Razer Vinyl Console Skin Xbox Series X|S from $30.55 (Reg. $45)
Here’s all of the details on the official “high-tech fabric” avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin as well as Dbrand’s (definitely not licensed Spider-Man 2) PS5 console arachnoplates.
And be sure to scope out the new “first ever official edible chocolate” Xbox controller and Wonka-inspired console too.
Razer Vinyl Console Skin features:
- Go loud and proud or fly below the radar; customize the gear with a Razer Skin that fits different personalities.
- Made of premium cast vinyl and built to take the hits and keep going—capable of withstanding the hazards of daily use to keep the device looking sharp.
- Thoughtfully designed for simple installation without tools or heat, these skins are quick and easy to apply while being safe to remove without leftover residue or damage.
- Features textured finishes to provide greater tactility for control or increased smoothness for comfort
- Razer Skins are designed and manufactured by Razer in California
