Customize your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S with Razer’s console skins from $30.50 (Up to 30% off)

Over this past summer, Razer unveiled some new official console skins to personalize your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. These console skin kits typically start from $40 and go all the way up to $60 depending on the console, and we are now tracking some notable deals and new all-time lows on range of different designs for both machines. Now starting from just over $30 shipped on Amazon, these Razer options feature textured finishes, no-heat installations, and a “premium cast vinyl” materials, making for a notable alternative to the official PlayStation console plates or the first-party Xbox skins that start from $45 (although you won’t find the sweet Starfield vibes in the Razer collection). You can get a closer look in our launch coverage and you’ll find the deals down below.

Razer Vinyl Console Skin deals:

Here’s all of the details on the official “high-tech fabric” avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin as well as Dbrand’s (definitely not licensed Spider-Man 2) PS5 console arachnoplates.

And be sure to scope out the new “first ever official edible chocolate” Xbox controller and Wonka-inspired console too.

Razer Vinyl Console Skin features:

Go loud and proud or fly below the radar; customize the gear with a Razer Skin that fits different personalities.

Made of premium cast vinyl and built to take the hits and keep going—capable of withstanding the hazards of daily use to keep the device looking sharp.

Thoughtfully designed for simple installation without tools or heat, these skins are quick and easy to apply while being safe to remove without leftover residue or damage.

Features textured finishes to provide greater tactility for control or increased smoothness for comfort

Razer Skins are designed and manufactured by Razer in California

