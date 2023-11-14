Customize your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S with Razer’s console skins from $30.50 (Up to 30% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesRazer
30% off $30.50+
Razer Vinyl Console Skins

Over this past summer, Razer unveiled some new official console skins to personalize your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. These console skin kits typically start from $40 and go all the way up to $60 depending on the console, and we are now tracking some notable deals and new all-time lows on range of different designs for both machines. Now starting from just over $30 shipped on Amazon, these Razer options feature textured finishes, no-heat installations, and a “premium cast vinyl” materials, making for a notable alternative to the official PlayStation console plates or the first-party Xbox skins that start from $45 (although you won’t find the sweet Starfield vibes in the Razer collection). You can get a closer look in our launch coverage and you’ll find the deals down below. 

Razer Vinyl Console Skin deals:

Here’s all of the details on the official “high-tech fabric” avionics Starfield Xbox Series X skin as well as Dbrand’s (definitely not licensed Spider-Man 2) PS5 console arachnoplates

And be sure to scope out the new “first ever official edible chocolate” Xbox controller and Wonka-inspired console too. 

Razer Vinyl Console Skin features:

  • Go loud and proud or fly below the radar; customize the gear with a Razer Skin that fits different personalities. 
  • Made of premium cast vinyl and built to take the hits and keep going—capable of withstanding the hazards of daily use to keep the device looking sharp. 
  • Thoughtfully designed for simple installation without tools or heat, these skins are quick and easy to apply while being safe to remove without leftover residue or damage. 
  • Features textured finishes to provide greater tactility for control or increased smoothness for comfort
  • Razer Skins are designed and manufactured by Razer in California

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

RESPAWN FLEXX ergonomic mesh gaming chair stays cool at...
PNY’s new NVMe SSDs deliver Gen5 x4 12,000MB/s sp...
Explorer 2000 PRO power station hits new $1,299 low for...
Best of Black Friday 2023 – Games: Switch console b...
Save $649 on NordicTrack’s commercial studio cycl...
Hover-1’s Highlander Pro electric folding scooter...
Today’s best Android app deals: Underworld Office...
Make the most of Black Friday 2023 by signing up for th...
Load more...
Show More Comments