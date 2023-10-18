Dbrand’s (definitely not licensed Spider-Man 2) PS5 console arachnoplates are here to make Sony mad

Sony’s nearly impossible to get Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers have been all the rage, but its archnemesis is here to save the day. Sony’s legal team has been looking down its scopes at Dbrand ever since it first introduced its unlicensed PlayStation 5 console covers, but the brand doesn’t really seem to care and it’s now back with some “arachnoplates” to wrap your PlayStation console in less-than-legal, not Spider-Man 2, skins you can actually purchase right now. Head below for more details. 

Dbrand’s (not) Spider-Man PS5 console skins

The Dbrand arachnoplates, despite the name, are actually more like skins made specifically to look a lot like the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console covers. And, unless you were one of the lucky ones that nabbed a set of those at launch or in today’s Best Buy app sale, they might be the easiest way (or the only way) to bring some arachnid superhero vibes to your console. 

Here’s what Dbrand has to say about them:

The [POPULAR VIDEO GAME CONSOLE] maker [MEGACORP] failed to produce enough stock of their [LICENSED VIDEO GAME] side panels. Thanks for dropping the ball, you [SERIES OF EXPLETIVES].

You can land a set of the Dbrand arachnoplates skins right now for $64.98, with $12 and $15 up-charges for the middle skin and red lightstrips. They will begin shipping on October 20, 2023. But buyer be warned, they are definitely not officially licensed solutions and Sony will probably be mad at you if you buy them. 

Either way, you’ll want to check out the official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer, Breakfast of Champions x Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 collector’s boxes, and the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 oversized hardcover collector’s books ahed of Friday’s highly-anticipated release. 

