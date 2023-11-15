Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals: Over 1,000 games up to 65% off, $50 off Xbox Series X|S, more

Just after detailing the Microsoft Store offers, the official Xbox Black Friday deals have now been unveiled. After getting the details on the Nintendo and PlayStation offers, it’s time for the Xbox Black Friday deals. Microsoft has now taken to the official Xbox Wire to detail this year’s official offers and you’ll find all of the details waiting down below.

When do the Xbox Black Friday deals start?

Today’s Xbox Wire announcements will start on November 17 and will, naturally, follow closely with what we saw on the Xbox deals from the Microsoft Store announcement. And that includes up to 65% off digital games followed by the console deals starting on November 18 and more thereafter. Details below.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life or are ready to embark on new gaming adventures this holiday season, we’ve got you covered. We are thrilled to announce our full line-up of Black Friday offers that range from $50 off select Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles to $10 off select Xbox Wireless Controllers and incredible savings off the season’s hottest games.

Official Xbox Series X|S Black Friday deals

The official Xbox Series X|S Black Friday deals will kick off on November 18 and likely be available at a wide-range of retailers. They breakdown as follows:

Here’s more details from Xbox:

Xbox Series X – Save $50: Experience true 4K gaming, faster load times and gameplay of up to 120fps with Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Plus, the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle and Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle are also $50 off for Black Friday while supplies last!

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle – Save $50: Easily jump into the world of gaming on Xbox with the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for only $249.99 USD. This bundle includes everything you need to play right out of the box with the next-gen speed and performance of Xbox Series S and access to hundreds of games—including Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Minecraft Legends—with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

After that, on November 23, 2023, Gamers can score a FREE engraving on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 created with Xbox Design Lab.

Black Friday Xbox game deals:

The digital Black Friday Xbox game deals will start this Friday on November 17, 2023 with up to 65% in savings. We will almost certainly see major retailers matching these deals in physical form on the same day or shortly thereafter.

Save up to 50% on digital games

Save up to 65 % on select games from Xbox Game Studios

Save up to 67% on select PC digital games

With up to 50% off over 1,000 console games, it’s a great time to stock up on titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle, EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Diablo IV, and more. Save big with up to 67% off on select PC game titles like The Jackbox Party Pack 10, Disneyland Adventures, and Destiny 2: Lightfall. Your next favorite game could be just a few clicks away. Head to xbox.com or Microsoft Store on Xbox, starting November 17 to see what’s on sale.

Get a full breakdown of all games included in the sale right here.

