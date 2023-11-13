Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals: Up to 30% off PS Plus, digital games, more

Sony has now taken to its official blog to unveil annual the PlayStation Black Friday deals preview. After getting a look at the official Nintendo Black Friday deals sneak peek last week, it’s now time for PlayStation. This morning also brought with it the 2023 PlayStation holiday gift guide, so let’s keep the ball rolling with the official details on what’s on the way for Black Friday from the PlayStation camp. Head below for the details.

When do the PlayStation Black Friday deals start?

While there’s more to come starting as early as November 17, 2023, some of the notable offers have already kicked off. The Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 slim as well as the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 slim bundles are now live at $500 – the COD option is just at regular price but you are saving $60 on the Spider-Man 2 variant right now. Those deals also join the now live DualSense controller offers that are now live starting from $49 shipped.

Offers will vary by region and retailer. Be sure to visit the official PlayStation Black Friday site starting on November 17 for updates on local deals.

What are this years PlayStation Back Friday deals?

Sony is, as expected, mostly advertising the price drops that will go live on direct.playstation.com, which include “PlayStation 5 consoles that come with a select game such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III; DualSense wireless controllers; PS5 Console Covers; and select PS5, PS4, and PC titles, while supplies last.” Although, as mentioned above, many of these deals will be and are already live from other retailers including Amazon and more.

PS5 products are also available at participating retailers globally. Check your local retailer for details on any seasonal PlayStation promotions, such as the PlayStation 5 console bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III deal where available.

PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals

From November 17 to November 27, 2023, the following PlayStation Plus memberships deals will be live:

Players who join PlayStation Plus can save up to 30% on 12-month membership plans.

on 12-month membership plans. Current PlayStation Plus members can save 25% when upgrading a current plan to PlayStation Plus Extra,.

when upgrading a current plan to PlayStation Plus Extra,. Current PlayStation Plus members can save 30% when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

PlayStation Black Friday digital game deals:

Starting on November 17, there will be loads of PlayStation Store deals for Black Friday, but the details are thin at this point:

…grab deals on PS5 and PS4 games, including hit titles like EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and much more. Make sure to head over to PlayStation Store when the sale begins to view the full selection and find out your local deals.

