Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Truberbrook, Bridge Constructor, more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals are now live and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the official Leather Link Apple Watch band, Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac, and everything else you’ll find right here. As for the apps, highlight titles include Truberbrook, Bridge Constructor, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Milkmaid of the Milky Way, Sandbox Planet, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of Thursday’s best deals on iOS games and apps.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Truberbrook: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $4 (Reg. $7)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Planimeter GPS Area Measure: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Charterstone: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: A Monster’s Expedition: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pure Piano: $13 (Reg. $30)

Truberbrook features:

Imagine yourself on a vacation to Europe in the late sixties. Now, picture yourself as a young American scientist; Hans Tannhauser. While you’re at it, think of Trüberbrook, a remote village in rural Germany. Because, that’s where you end up after hitting the continent. But who cares, you won the trip in a lottery! Or at least, that’s how it seems. But don’t fear, instead of getting some rest, you could find yourself having to save the world …

