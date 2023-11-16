Today’s best game deals: Street Fighter 6 up to 50% off at $30, Metal Gear Collection $46, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesCapcom
50% off $30
Street Fighter 6 FREE demo

Joining this morning’s rare deal on PS VR2, the brand new PULSE Elite Wireless Headset, and more early Black Friday gaming deals, Amazon is now offering its best price on the latest entry to the long running Street Fighter series. You can now land a physical copy of Street Fighter 6 starting at $30 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a alright up 50% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release. Delivering an updated version of the beloved fighter series while still maintaining the classic feel, you’ll find “all core gameplay modes present, plus two brand new modes and enhanced visuals.” The game launched with a diverse 18-fighter roster, including most of the mainstays, as well as Street Fighter’s first-ever real-time commentary feature and pair of new control schemes – “Modern Controls” allow you to perform special attacks with simple button combinations while “Dynamic Controls” only require a press of the Auto-Attack button to perform attacks. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Nintendo officially details upcoming Black Friday deals

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals

***Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

V-MODA early Black Friday headphone deals from $30: M-2...
Lenovo Go 20,000mAh USB laptop power bank has dual-USB-...
Paldean Fates brings back Shiny Pokémon as next TCG ex...
Early Black Friday deals knock up to 40% off wireless B...
9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2023 – iPad Pro Magic Ke...
Worx 40V 24-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer hits 2...
Get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $10 (...
Pixelmator Black Friday sale knocks up to 70% off some ...
Load more...
Show More Comments