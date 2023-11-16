Today’s best game deals: Street Fighter 6 up to 50% off at $30, Metal Gear Collection $46, more

Joining this morning’s rare deal on PS VR2, the brand new PULSE Elite Wireless Headset, and more early Black Friday gaming deals, Amazon is now offering its best price on the latest entry to the long running Street Fighter series. You can now land a physical copy of Street Fighter 6 starting at $30 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a alright up 50% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release. Delivering an updated version of the beloved fighter series while still maintaining the classic feel, you’ll find “all core gameplay modes present, plus two brand new modes and enhanced visuals.” The game launched with a diverse 18-fighter roster, including most of the mainstays, as well as Street Fighter’s first-ever real-time commentary feature and pair of new control schemes – “Modern Controls” allow you to perform special attacks with simple button combinations while “Dynamic Controls” only require a press of the Auto-Attack button to perform attacks. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

