Today’s best game deals: Street Fighter 6 up to 50% off at $30, Metal Gear Collection $46, more

Joining this morning’s rare deal on PS VR2, the brand new PULSE Elite Wireless Headset, and more early Black Friday gaming deals, Amazon is now offering its best price on the latest entry to the long running Street Fighter series. You can now land a physical copy of Street Fighter 6 starting at $30 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a alright up 50% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release. Delivering an updated version of the beloved fighter series while still maintaining the classic feel, you’ll find “all core gameplay modes present, plus two brand new modes and enhanced visuals.” The game launched with a diverse 18-fighter roster, including most of the mainstays, as well as Street Fighter’s first-ever real-time commentary feature and pair of new control schemes – “Modern Controls” allow you to perform special attacks with simple button combinations while “Dynamic Controls” only require a press of the Auto-Attack button to perform attacks. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $45 (Reg. $70)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $27 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous 2 eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $13 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
PlayStation and Xbox:
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $17 (Reg. $20+)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pre-order $70
- EA SPORTS FC $35 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $33 (Reg. $40+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III $70 ($80 value)
- Plus $10 PlayStation gift card
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 90% off
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
