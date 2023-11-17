PlayStation Black Friday digital game sale now live! Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off

As promised, and following today’s PlayStation Plus membership offers, the official PlayStation Black Friday digital game sale is now live. Featuring over 1,100 games and DLC add-ons, you’re looking at up to 70% off a gigantic collection of content for PS4 and PS5, all of which you can score on sale without waiting for shipping or getting up off the couch. These deals join ongoing offers on the Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 slim and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 slim bundles, not mention the official Black Friday DualSense controller deals from $49 shipped and this rare $100 price drop on the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle. Head below the fold for more details on official PlayStation Black Friday digital game sale.

PlayStation Black Friday digital game sale

Next time you turn your PlayStation console on, you’ll find the official Black Friday digital game sale waiting for you in the PlayStation Store. As Sony detailed in this year’s Black Friday preview announcement, the digital PSN game sale will run from now through November 27 and feature solid deals on “hit titles like EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and much more.”

Let’s take a look at some highlights from the digital sale, but be sure to head below for prices on physical copies as some are even lower than the direct download options in the official Black Friday PlayStation Store selection.

Scope out the PlayStation game deals that are now live on Amazon as well if you would prefer to add physical copies to your game collection (some of them are going for even less than the digital copies, as mentioned above):

More of the latest from PlayStation:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!