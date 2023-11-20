Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Star Wars KOTOR II, Paprika Recipe Manager 3, more

Your Monday morning iOS game and app deals to help kick off Thanksgiving Week are now ready to go. Today’s early Black Friday app deals are joined by notable price drops on Apple’s official iPhone 15 cases as well as all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 9, deals on Apple AirTags, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, just to name a few. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Star Wars: KOTOR II, Loco Looper, Be Focused Pro, Paprika Recipe Manager 3, and more. Hit the jump to scope all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Gods Wars II-Blade of Lucifer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Potion Explosion: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $11.50 (Reg. $16.50)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DM1 – The Drum Machine: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Photomator $10 (70% off)

Early Black Friday game deals: Sonic Superstars $35 low, Mario, Lies of P, Jedi Survivor, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: MASH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Voice Recorder,Screen Recorder: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $11 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $11 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $11 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $18)

Star Wars: KOTOR II features:

Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars® Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

