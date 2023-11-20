Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 15 series cases from $35 (Reg. $49+)

Amazon is now marking down just about every style of Apple’s newest iPhone 15 cases. Everything is dropping in price for one of the first times, including all three different styles like the company’s signature first-party silicone styles, clear cases, and the controversial FineWoven models. The savings start at $35. Shipping is free across the board. Each of the cases in the sale come backed by an official seal of approval from Apple with the kind of quality you’d expect from a first-party release. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring on each of the styles, too. Below the fold we break down all of the different styles included in the sale.

Kicking off the deals, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official iPhone 15 silicone cases. There are quite a few different styles for each of the different smartphone models in Apple’s latest lineup, each of which are on sale for $39.99 or less. There are a few designs that clock in for less, but you’re largely looking at 20% off the usual $49 price tags.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. There are several styles available, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Then there’s the iPhone 15 clear cases, which each now sell for $39.99. All four models are down from the usual $49 price tags in order to save you 20%. Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, these iPhone 15 cases let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

And if you’re finally looking to make a decision about Apple’s new FineWoven material for yourself, the savings today continue over to those new styles. Each of the different iPhone 15 series devices is included, with a few styles for each at $47.99. The savings drop from $59 in either case and mark some of the first chances to save.

Apple’s new FineWoven cases wrap your iPhone 15 in an entirely new finish meant to replace leather. The new microtwill material is made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials, and has a soft touch finish to it that comes in different colors. There’s MagSafe support as you’d expect, as well.

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 15, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

