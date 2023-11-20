Annual Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale now live from $7: Up to 50% off Kirby, Mario, and more

The annual Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale is now live. More officially known as the Nintendo Cyber Deals, this year’s Switch digital holiday game offers have arrived on the eShop. Echoing much of what we are seeing already live in physical form, Nintendo is now offering up to 50% off a range of top-tier Switch games from major third-party partners and its in-house development studios. Just be sure to head below for the details as some titles are going for even less in our initial roundup of Switch Black Friday game deals. 

Annual Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale now live!

The eShop is now offering up to 50% off everything from Mario titles and the latest Just Dance to Fire Emblem, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Sonic, Cuphead, TMNT, the Xenoblade Chronicles series, and much more. While there are some notable deals here for sure, just about all of these games are already live in physical form elsewhere, and in some cases for a touch less. So be sure to browse through the Amazon and Best Buy deals below first:

One particular standout from the eShop sale is Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This one is yet to see any notable deals from other retailers and almost never goes on sale, never mind for a price like the $41.99 it is selling for in the Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale. Regularly $60, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the latest Kirby release and a great time to add it to your collection.

Browse through the rest of the Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale right here and then check out more of the latest from the Musrhoom Kingdom below:

More details on the Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale:

Cyber Deals: Save up to 50% on select games

11/20 at 9:00 a.m. PT to 12/3 at 11:59 p.m. PT

The Cyber Deals sale is here! Score big savings on select Nintendo Switch games. Now through 12/3 at 11:59 p.m. PT

